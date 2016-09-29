Gary Barwin and Emma Donoghue, both former Western Writers-in Residence, were among six authors named to the 2016 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist, announced last week.

The six titles were chosen from a longlist of 12 books announced on Sept. 7. One hundred and sixty-one titles were submitted by 69 publisher imprints from every region of the country.

CBC Radio’s Matt Galloway hosted the special event along with jury members Lawrence Hill, Jeet Heer, Samantha Harvey, Kathleen Winter and Alan Warner.

The books shortlisted for the 2016 Scotiabank Giller Prize are:

The 2016 Scotiabank Giller Prize gala, hosted by Steve Patterson, will air on CBC and be live-streamed at CBCBooks.ca on Nov. 7.