Health Sciences professor Helene Berman and Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry professor Dr. Dale Laird have been named among 36 new fellows of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, the organization announced Thursday at its 2016 Forum and Annual General Meeting in Montreal.

BERMAN

Berman, a Nursing professor and Associate Dean (Research) for her faculty, is an internationally recognized scholar, whose research is community‐based and focused on the subtle and explicit forms of violence experienced by women and children, social and structural inequalities and health. She is Past President of the Nursing Network on Violence against Women International and lead editor of the ground‐breaking report In the Best Interests of the Girl Child that has informed the development of numerous programs and policies in Canada. Her current research incorporates arts‐based approaches in a Youth‐Centered Participatory Action Research methodology to examine structural violence in the lives of young people in Canada.

LAIRD

Laird, a cross-appointed Physiology and Pharmacology / Anatomy and Cell Biology professor, is a widely recognized leader in Canadian health research in the area of cell biology for more than two decades. He has received notable awards, many high profile publications and numerous leadership roles on strategic committees. He is the foremost researcher in the study of cell-to-cell communication and connection to more than a dozen diseases raising the awareness that connexin-linked diseases are amongst the most common inherited diseases in society. His research program transcends conventional approaches as he employs tissue relevant cells, genetically modified mice and humans to investigate cell communication in healthy aging and in disease treatment.