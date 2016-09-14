Paul Mayne // Western News

Perhaps this was the droid you were looking for. Western Engineering students continued a campus tradition last week by turning the Hume Cronyn Memorial Observatory into the gigantic R2-D2 from the Star Wars series of films. Over the years, Engineering students have acknowledged responsibility for many major pranks across campus – and, in some cases, paid for damages resulting from them. The Observatory Dome has been a long-standing target. Following an incident in the 1960s, when permanent paint was used to create a giant Halloween pumpkin and later removed at great expense, the engineers have been using washable or easily removable products since.