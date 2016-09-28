This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Western rolled out the red – well, purple, actually – carpet for prospective students and their families last weekend as the university debuted its new booth at the Ontario Universities’ Fair (OUF). Thousands of hours by hundreds of university staffers go into making the event a success. The OUF, the only fair featuring booths by all 21 Ontario universities, is the largest educational fair in Canada, attracting more than 120,000 students and parents over the three-day event at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. “It really is the easiest way for young people to get a feel for what each university has to offer, and help them make the choice that’s right for them,” said Dave Wallace, Executive Director of the Ontario Universities’ Application Centre, which runs the fair.