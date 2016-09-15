Thérèse Quigley, one of the most decorated athletic leaders in all of Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS), announced her retirement last week as Western’s Director of Sport and Recreation Services, effective Dec. 31.

Former Health Sciences Dean Jim Weese has been named Special Advisor to the Provost with interim responsibility for Sport and Recreation Services, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

“Western has been extremely fortunate to have Thérèse lead the Mustangs and we thank her for her incredible leadership,” said Janice Deakin, Provost and Vice-President (Academic). “She has made extraordinary contributions to both sport and student excellence at Western, and we acknowledge her wider influence on university sport in Canada. Thérèse understands student-athletes. A telling aspect of her legacy will point to the positive, closer link she was able to forge between students and the entire Western athletics program.”

Quigley decided to retire now, as opposed to waiting until the end of the school year in April, in order to allow a program review and search to begin immediately.

“This wasn’t easy, but once I came to the decision to retire, I wanted to allow the best opportunity to conduct a smooth and successful transition. The timing of my retirement works best for Western athletics and allows for a comprehensive national search to properly fill the role,” Quigley said. “I want to thank everyone I have worked with during my time at Western for their committed support and deep passion for the Mustangs and Campus Recreation. It has been a privilege to lead the student-athlete program at Western, my alma mater.”

Over the course of her career, Quigley earned a national reputation as an innovator in interuniversity sport, recreation programming, fundraising, facility development and student leadership. A decorated student-athlete and an all-Canadian volleyball player with the Mustangs, Quigley was the winner of the FWP Jones Trophy in 1975 as Western’s top female athlete. Following an impressive career as a coach and administrator in university athletics, Quigley returned to Western in her current role in the summer of 2009.

Quigley developed recognition programs for students and student-athletes, expanded the connection to Mustang alumni and supporters and invested in promoting athletics through innovative programs and partnerships. With the student-athlete in mind, Quigley worked tirelessly to secure greater resources and improved facilities.

In a partnership with the University Students’ Council (USC) and the Society of Graduate Students (SOGS), she commissioned and oversaw the construction of two state-of-the-art artificial playing fields in 2012.

Quigley initiated the tradition of the graduating player ring ceremony, oversaw the amalgamation of the ‘W’ Club and Women’s Athletic Alumnae into a unified Mustang Athletic Association and launched the Mustang Academic Success program. She also championed the creation of Mustang TV, offering live online varsity action to Mustang alumni, friends and fans from all over the world. Mustang TV is recognized by peer athletic departments as a broadcast and technology leader. On top of her wide range of responsibilities while at Western, she also served as CIS President through a significant transition in the governance of university sport in Canada.

Weese is an award-winning sport management scholar, as well as a former university athlete, coach and athletic director, which, according to Western officials, positions him perfectly to assist the Mustangs and Campus Recreation into the next chapter of their proud history.

“I am very pleased and grateful to Jim for agreeing to take on this responsibility,” Deakin continued. “In addition to bringing interim leadership and stability to Sport and Recreation Services during the search process, Jim will also oversee some important initiatives that will draw upon his management expertise and his unique knowledge of Western’s student-athlete programming, as well as Canada’s greater interuniversity sport community.”

Weese will oversee a review of Sport and Recreation Services that will inform and impact the national search for new leadership of the Mustangs and Campus Recreation.