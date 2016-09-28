The Health Studies Students’ Association is inviting the Western community to participate in a walk to commemorate the life of former Health Sciences student Andrea Christidis. The walk begins at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 on Concrete Beach. Christidis was a first-year student from Scarborough and resident of Medway-Sydenham Hall, who died as a result of injuries caused by a car crash on campus last October. If you are interested in learning more about Andrea’s Walk, contact Shannon Carman, lead organizer, at scarman@uwo.ca.