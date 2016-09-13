It might be the fourth game of the season, but Western will be kicking off a new season on Saturday as Mustangs football helps debut Ontario University Athletics (OUA) football on City TV.

Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS) will launch its Football Game of the Week telecast this weekend from Kingston, Ont., as the Queen’s Gaels host the Western Mustangs in the opening of the new Richardson Stadium.

The national television schedule continues Sept. 24, featuring an OUA Yates Cup rematch between Western and Guelph during the Gryphons’ homecoming celebrations, and the annual Panda Game Oct. 1, pitting rivals Carleton and Ottawa at TD Place, in a battle for football supremacy in the nation’s capital. CIS wraps up its national television coverage on Oct. 15 as Acadia welcomes Mount Allison to Raymond Field for homecoming.

The deal between CIS and Sportsnet/City TV is a pilot project to test the potential of a full CIS Game of the Week schedule for football.