Western’s Campus Community Police Service (CCPS) is continuing to investigate occurrences involving a suspicious male on the Western campus in the past 24 hours. This male, identified as a non-student, has been removed and banned from returning to campus. It was reported that he was following female students on and off campus.

Members of the Western campus community are encouraged to contact CCPS if they encounter anyone exhibiting distressing behaviours, have information related to these incidents or have additional concerns.

Call 911 in the case of an emergency.

You can also contact Campus Police any time at 519-661-3300, campus extension 83300 or from any blue Emergency Phone across campus.