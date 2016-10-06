This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Often called the ‘Grandfather of Free Trade,’ Economics professor emeritus Ron Wonnacott was made an Officer of the Order of Canada for his groundbreaking work by Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lt. Governor of Ontario, on Monday afternoon. Wonnacott was joined at the event by his wife, Eloise.

Wonnacott’s academic career started at Western, where he was president of the University Students’ Council. He completed his undergraduate degree in 1955, and then earned his PhD at Harvard University. In 1958, he returned to Western as a professor, beginning his teaching career when the Department of Economics was in its infancy.