Reunion and Homecoming weekends avoided any major incidents, with the exception of large-crowd issues associated to the Broughdale Avenue area for Reunion Weekend, according to a report issued by London Police Service Wednesday.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank our community partners, Western University administration, Fanshawe College administration, London Fire Services, Middlesex-London EMS, City of London By-Law, City of London Housing and the student communities for the continued cooperation and communication throughout these projects and events,” a police spokesperson stated. “We look forward to working with you in the future.”

This year, Western moved its Homecoming celebration to Saturday, Oct. 22, in an effort to address a variety of concerns associated with an unsanctioned street party on Broughdale Avenue. ‘Homecoming Saturday’ featured a football-centric experience for participants. Previously planned faculty reunions, as well as the Alumni Awards of Merit and Golden Anniversary dinners, took place as originally planned on Reunion Weekend, Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

Members of London Police were involved in Project L.E.A.R.N. (Liquor Enforcement and Reduction of Noise) again this year, where extra patrols were in the downtown area, as well as Western and Fanshawe neighbourhoods.

The Fall L.E.A.R.N. push resulted in 37 criminal charges (14 students) and 254 offence notices (119 students). Those numbers include Reunion and Homecoming weekends data. Pulled out on their own, Reunion Weekend saw three criminal charges and 54 offence notices; Homecoming Weekend saw four criminal charges and 34 offence notices.

In 2015, the Fall L.E.A.R.N. push resulted in 23 criminal charges (five students) and 791 offence notices (499 students). Those numbers include Homecoming Weekend data. Pulled out on its own, Homecoming Weekend 2015 saw no criminal charges and 76 offence notices.