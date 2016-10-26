Paul Mayne//Western News

Western students are being taught the ancient Indigenous art of mukluk-making in the hopes of preserving this tradition for generations to come, thanks to The Manitobah Mukluks Storyboot School, a non-profit, Indigenous artisan-run program led by former Olympian Waneek Horn Miller. With the traditional First Nations culture slowly being lost to modern times as a result of the mass urban migration, the six-week class will allow Aboriginal youth to re-connect with their culture through learning how to bead and craft their own pair of mukluks/moccasins. Horn Miller, right, was at Western earlier this week to help lead the first class and assist third-year students Ethan Thomas (First Nations Studies) and Kelsie McGregor (Psychology).