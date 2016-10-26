Douglas Keddy// Special to Western News

Western is counting on students, staff, faculty, alumni and retirees in helping the university meet its lofty goal of $750,000 for this year’s United Way of London & Middlesex campaign. Last year, the university raised $717,858, the largest single donation United Way received. That number brought the university’s contributions – dating back to the 1990s – to nearly $11 million. Last month, United Way of London & Middlesex announced a campaign goal of $9.17 million. Last year, United Way eclipsed its goal of $9.1 million by raising $9.113 million. The next big fundraising event will be the annual Scotiabank StairClimb, scheduled for Nov. 3 at One London Place. For information on this, and other upcoming fundraising activities, visit unitedway.uwo.ca.