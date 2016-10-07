The Western community is mourning the death of Jennifer Lynn McKinnon, 20, a third-year Social Science student from Sarnia, Ont., who died Wednesday, Oct. 5, at her London residence.

Family and friends will be received at Smith Family Funeral Home, 1576 London Line, Sarnia, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

McKinnon is survived by her father, Dave; mother, Jan; sister, Kate; aunts and uncles, Barb Loveys, Bob and Leslie McKinnon, Joan McKinnon, Phyllis and Ray Chandler, and Don McCord; and cousins, Jeff (Amy), Dan, Julie, Amberlee, Andrea, Aylish, Gareth, Sara and Thomas. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, William McCord (Bill) and Spence McKinnon, both of Sarnia; and uncle, John Loveys.

On Wednesday, Western will lower the flag on University College in McKinnon’s honour.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider donations to the Sarnia & District Humane Society or Canadian Mental Health Association.

Western reminds its campus community that counselling services are always available to assist faculty, students and staff. Visit the Health and Wellness website for help today.