Western acknowledges that there is an ongoing police investigation related to a threat to campus.

The person involved with this incident has been arrested and is presently in custody with London Police Service, posing no active threat to campus.

Western is cooperating with the investigation led by London Police Service (LPS).

These situations are upsetting. If community members are in need of assistance, they can contact and access health services on campus.

Further updates will be shared as appropriate.

See LPS media release at its website.