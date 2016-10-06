Paul Mayne//Western News

There was a whirlwind of activity on campus as Western celebrated its Reunion Weekend with a wide range of activities for current and former Western students. Along with the annual Alumni Awards of Merit Dinner, a number of faculties held events and tours, while the University Students’ Council held its Fall Festival, complete with bouncy castles, student entertainment, cotton candy and other activities. Homecoming Saturday is scheduled for Oct. 22, with the big event being the first-place Western Mustangs (5-1) football team taking on the No. 8 McMaster Marauders (4-1) at TD Stadium beginning at 1 p.m.