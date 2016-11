David Suzuki, Canadian environmental activist and science broadcaster, confronts the challenges of the unfolding 21st century in his lecture, Experience a New Vision, at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 in Alumni Hall. Organized by the Science Students’ Council and the University Students’ Council, tickets are $20 for students in advance or $25 for students/$35 for non-students at the door. Visit events.westernusc.ca for details.