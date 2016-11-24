I sat down with Louise Pitre, BMus’79, DMus’06, in October – a week before she took the stage with Emm Gryner and Brendan Wall to perform in Joni Mitchell: River, a theatrical concert at the Grand Theatre in London. When we were introduced, my eyes immediately gravitated to her cowboy boots – these stunning, colourful peacocks were imprinted in the leather. I wish I took a picture of the boots. They looked like a painting, and indeed, they were. When I asked about them, she mentioned she bought them from an artist in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Paired with the fitted jeans and T-shirt she was wearing, I thought the outfit was perfect – classic with wonderful, characteristic flair – just like the singer herself. She was fantastic – recalling some of her career highlights, she cried and made me cry during the interview. I won’t forget her passion anytime soon.