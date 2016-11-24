Everything seemed to be going the Mustangs’ way the afternoon of Nov. 12. The sun was shining; the fans were loud; Mustangs running back Alex Taylor had just scored his third rushing touchdown of the day to give the team a 33-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter. But less than an hour after taking this photo, the mood at TD Stadium took a dramatic dive as the Laurier Gold Hawks stormed back with 24 unanswered points to win the 109th Yates Cup and bring Western’s season to a demoralizing end. It’s true what they say about “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.”