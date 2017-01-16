This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brought his London Town Hall event to Western’s Alumni Hall last week after overwhelming demand from the community forced a late change of venue. After more than 1,000 people were turned away from the event due to space limitations, the capacity crowd questioned Trudeau on everything from the needs of veterans and those with mental health issues, to disgust over what some call the Liberals “overspending issues” with regards to fiscal policies. Trudeau’s campaign-style tour is an attempt to reconnect with grassroots Canadians. Trudeau – who shuffled his cabinet earlier last week – now heads to British Columbia, Quebec and the Prairies, with events also planned in the Atlantic provinces. The tour is expected to conclude before Parliament resumes later this month.