Western is looking for feedback from students, faculty, staff and alumni regarding the City of London’s push towards a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) model with a pair of consultation sessions on campus.

The first meeting is set for this Thursday (Jan. 5) from noon-2 p.m. in the McKellar Room at the University Community Centre. A similar meeting is scheduled, at the same location, on Jan. 10 from 2-4 p.m.

In May 2016, London chose the BRT model and has been working with Western to find a solution that ensures existing bus transit and the proposed plan will provide convenient service to campus, while complementing Western’s plans to make the campus a more pedestrian-focused space with limits on vehicular traffic.

The city is completing the second stage of Shift, its public transit planning exercise. This stage will develop a detailed design for the preferred rapid transit routes and provide a plan to build the rapid transit network including how it will be funded.

Western is undertaking an extensive process of analysis and consultation with the campus community and the public consultation meetings will share information about proposed transit routes, how they impact campus and provide an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and alumni to voice their opinions.

If you are unable to attend either of the meetings, you can comment in writing to transit@uwo.ca by Jan. 20. To learn more, visit Western’s Rapid Transit.