A softening of the language in Western’s rapid transit proposal pushed discussion forward as the planned Lambton Drive route received unanimous support from the Board of Governors Thursday afternoon.

Western’s initial proposal to the city for rapid transit on campus indicated a list of 15 “conditions” the university would want to see met by the city, in order for the project to move forward. Before approving the proposal Thursday, the Board agreed to an amendment that changed the wording to list 15 “issues of concern.”

With the majority of London Transit ridership coming from the Western student body, the rapid transit project may just be the most important issue the city and the university has collectively addressed, said Board member Michael Lerner. In order to move forward with rapid transit plans for campus, it will require compromise and cooperation from both sides of the table, he added.

Prior to Thursday’s Board meeting, after consultation with members of the Western community, university officials had discussed and presented a handful of possible rapid transit routes to City Hall. The ‘Lambton Drive Route’ was presented to council as the preferred option last month. The route would see buses cross the university bridge, turn left on Perth Drive, go around Talbot College and the Music Building, up the hill on Lambton Drive, through Alumni Circle and out onto Western Road, also northbound to Masonville.

The 15 issues of concern include a limit on the number of buses and their speed on campus, as well a stipulation that indicates there would be no conversion of rapid transit to light rail in the future. Lerner felt the initial language in the proposal could imply a sense of entitlement on the university’s behalf and may prove a barrier in cooperation with the city.

“We are not holding the city hostage to the point that if they want to come through campus, they have to meet what has previously been described as ‘conditions,’” said Lerner.

“‘Conditions’ suggests the university is insisting these be met. I believe they can be more properly characterized as issues that are presently of concern to the university, that will need full discussion and negotiation with the two partners. Some, the university will take a hard line on, while others may represent issues where there is room to compromise.”

Board member and London Mayor Matt Brown said today was an important day for London and for Western, as the two move forward with the largest project the community has ever contemplated. He added mutual co-operation will lead the way in the project’s completion, scheduled for 2025-26.

“We are early in the decision-making process and there are a still a number of unknowns,” said Brown, adding while it may feel as if this is a final decision, it is actually just the first in a series of discussion to where this project will go.

“As we get closer and closer, we are going to find all kinds of situations we’ll need to adjust and react to. These are decisions being made at the highest level and we’re always striving for a win-win when we are working with our community partners,” he said. “There is going to be give and take and compromises are going to be found. Some issues raised may resolve themselves, and there will be others that may arise, but we are going to get to a solution together,” Brown continued.

Board chair Hanny Hassan echoed the mayor’s comments.

“As a consulting engineer, projects of this size and complexity you don’t have all the answers when you start out,” he said, noting the city doesn’t even have its funding in place yet, so in terms of decisions yet to be made by those implementing the plan they need a lot more information.

“This route is a compromise and in complex projects it is inevitable there is going to be give and take, and people will trade off the things they want to get things they consider to be essential. The city considered a route through campus as essential and we tried to find a way to of making that happen.”

***

‘ISSUES OF CONCERN’

Western hopes to work with city officials on the below “issues of concern” as the city moves forward with its rapid transit project, scheduled for completion in 2025-26.