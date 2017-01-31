Western has lowered the flag on University College until sundown today in memory of those who lost their lives in a weekend attack at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Sainte-Foy, Quebec.

Six were killed during the shooting at the Quebec City mosque Sunday night. Investigators are treating the incident as an act of terrorism.

“In the face of this tragedy, we must reaffirm our commitment to the values of diversity and inclusiveness while extending our condolences to the victims and their families,” Western President Amit Chakma said today. “It is only through openness and respect for people from other cultures that we can hope to improve and better understand our world.”

Western traditionally lowers its flag to mourn the loss of members of the university community, as well as to mark Remembrance Day and significant occasions of national or global loss.