Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will bring his London Town Hall event to Western’s Alumni Hall tonight after overwhelming demand from the community forced a late change of venue. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Earlier this afternoon, the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre, slated to host the event, was deemed not large enough to accommodate the anticipated audience. Alumni Hall seats 1,800.

Visitors to campus are asked to park in the Springett Lot, located on the west side of Western Road, near Huron University College.

The event will feature remarks from the prime minister, as well as a question-and-answer period.

Trudeau’s campaign-style tour is an attempt to reconnect with grassroots Canadians. Trudeau – who shuffled his cabinet earlier this week – will have stops between Ottawa and London, as well as Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton, before heading to British Columbia, Quebec and the Prairies, with events also planned in the Atlantic provinces. The tour is expected to conclude before Parliament resumes later this month.

Trudeau’s day began at CFB Trenton with a five-kilometre run with parachute jump instructors from the Canadian Army Advance Warfare Center before having breakfast with military families in its mess hall. Later, he hosted a town hall in Peterborough, Ont., where he was questioned by, among others, a woman struggling to pay her bills, amid high hydro costs in the province, why he was proceeding with a carbon price.

For the London event tonight, note that sending an RSVP only gets you advanced access and not a guaranteed spot inside the venue. By having registered for this town hall you will be offered advanced sign-in.

When you arrive, proceed to the ‘Pre-Registered Guests’ line, and provide your email confirmation and/or name. Due to the number of registrants, organizers recommend you consider carpooling or using public transit.

Should you have any further questions about the London event, contact the office of Peter Fragiskatos, MP-London North Centre, at 519-663-9777 or Peter.Fragiskatos@parl.gc.ca, or Kate Young, MP-London West, at 519-473-5955 or Kate.Young@parl.gc.ca.