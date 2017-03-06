In celebration of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, the London Status of Women Action Group (LSWAG), the London Women’s History Project (LWHP), and the Voices of Change Project are hosting a rally to take action towards equality at King’s University College.

The evening, which runs from 6 until 8 p.m., will feature speakers from across the London community who will share their experiences, hopes and actions for the future.

“There is no one ‘right’ way to be a feminist. I want everyone to feel welcome – to have their voices heard, to speak out, to step up – and commit to actions and change that is meaningful and important to them,” said Clare Tattersall, rally organizer and member of the London Women’s History Project.

The Voices of Change project highlights the historical accomplishments of local women that changed and influenced the social, political, educational and physical environment of London and beyond.