In keeping with the Public Sector Disclosure Act, Western released an annual list of employees whose 2016 income met or exceeded $100,000, as reflected on their T4 slips, university officials announced today. The list also includes taxable benefits for 2016.

Most of Western’s faculty and staff salaries are negotiated through collective bargaining and reflect reasonable compensation given the scope of individuals’ responsibilities, academic or professional credentials, expertise and years of service.

Western’s disclosure list is now available.