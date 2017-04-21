Western has been named one of the 2017 winners of Canada’s Greenest Employers competition.

The annual award is organized by the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project and acknowledges workplaces with noteworthy environmental programs and Earth-friendly policies that actively involve their employees and create a culture of environmental awareness.

“Being recognized as one of Canada’s greenest employers is fundamentally important to Western,” said Lynn Logan, co-chair of Western’s President’s Advisory Committee on Environment & Sustainability. “We believe in embedding sustainability into all aspects of our operations in order to raise environmental consciousness across campus.”

Western’s goals focus on sustainability in its facilities and processes. The nationwide recognition was awarded because of:

An in-house water reduction and recycling program, resulting in an 60 per cent waste-diversion rate, with a goal of 90 per cent diversion of waste within five years. Extensive campus composting and recycling programs include plastics, batteries, printer cartridges, light bulbs and electronic waste.

A voluntary ‘Green Office Program’ with an environmental management system (EMS) to measure environmental initiatives and progress. This also includes a self-reporting tool to help offices across the university gauge their ongoing sustainability efforts.

Establishing Western’s formal ‘Green Team’ or a president’s advisory committee responsible for ensuring the goals in Western’s sustainability policies and strategic plan come to fruition.

“Our commitment demonstrates the importance we put on sustainability policies and actions at Western,” Logan said. “This award belongs to each and every person on campus who is committing to consider their impact on the environment.”