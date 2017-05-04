With Environment Canada advising that London may experience total rainfall amounts of 40-70mm between today and tomorrow, there is potential for flooding, including the Medway Parking Lot (located behind Elgin Hall) and Talbot Parking Lot (located across from Talbot College). These lots are the most susceptible to flooding due to their proximity to the Thames River and low elevation.

Anyone who parks in those lots should consider temporarily using an alternate parking lot, such as the Huron Flats Parking Lot at TD Stadium. Campus police are monitoring water levels constantly. Information circulars will be posted in the area and on vehicles as a reminder to motorists. In addition, motorists may register on an e-mail account created by campus police for notification in the event a vehicle needs to be moved, floodid@uwo.ca.