Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne visited Western last week to share news from her recently released provincial budget, which included $6 million in additional funding, over the next three years, to support mental-health services and supports at Ontario’s colleges and universities. Wynne also spoke of a $465-million plan to cover more than 4,000 medications for Ontarians under 25 – with no co-pay or deductible – a centrepiece of the Liberal government’s budget.