Updated 4:37 p.m.: A missing title revealing an odd piece of plumbing that confused a restroom goer set off a chain of events that led to the temporary evacuation of two campus buildings last week.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. May 18, Campus Community Police Service and London Police Service (LPS) were alerted to a suspicious device located in a men’s washroom in the University Community Centre (UCC), according to Sandasha Bough, LPS Media Relations Officer.

According to police, an individual inside the washroom observed what appeared to be “a package with wires and numbers counting down.”

Both the UCC and Western Student Services Building (WSSB) were evacuated for approximately one hour.

Members of the LPS Explosive Disposal Unit soon determined the device to be a water pressure monitor.

“If you didn’t know what this was, you would definitely think there’s a possibility it could be a bomb,” Bough said.

Bough encouraged anyone to err on the side of caution. “If you ever feel something isn’t right, if you ever feel you are in a situation where something appears to be out of the norm, give us a call or, if you’re on campus, let the police know as well.”

