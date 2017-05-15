Christine Stapleton, Director of Athletics at the University of Calgary, has been named Western’s new Director of Sport and Recreation Services, Western Mustangs officials announced today. Stapleton follows Thérèse Quigley, BA’75, BEd’77, who retired in December 2016.

“We are delighted to bring Christine to Western. Her vast experience across the sport spectrum brings valuable perspective to Sport and Recreation Services,” said Jim Weese, Acting Director of Sport and Recreation Services, who led the search. “Her experience and leadership will be a great asset. We congratulate her on securing this exceptional opportunity following our highly competitive national search.”

STAPLETON

Since Fall 2015, she has been the Director of Athletics at the University of Calgary, leading all elements of strategic planning and program development, as well as the day-to-day operations of the Dinos program. Prior to that, she served as Associate Director (Athletics) at the University of Waterloo.

Prior to moving into an administrative role, Stapleton had a successful run as coach of the University of Regina’s women’s basketball program from 1993-2002, winning three conference coach of the year awards, CIAU Coach of the Year in 1996 and 3M Canadian High Performance Coach of the Year in 2001. She also guided the team to three consecutive conference championships from 1999-2001 and five straight appearances in the CIS Final Eight, winning a national championship in 2001.

Stapleton also served Canada Basketball in various capacities from 1998-2009, including as a national team head coach and as national development coach.

“This is such an exciting opportunity for our family and we look forward to joining Western’s great team in Sport and Recreation services,” said Stapleton, who earned a human movement honours degree from Laurentian University in 1991. “Western has such a rich tradition of excellence and delivering a superior student experience will continue to be our top commitment.”

Weese will continue to serve as Acting Director of Sport and Recreation Services, as well as Special Advisor to the Provost, until Stapleton begins July 3.