The Western community is being advised that the Severe Weather Sirens will be tested today. These tests are in addition to the usual tests that occur regularly on Fridays at noon. An adjustment to the system has been made and immediate testing is required to ensure the system’s reliability. No active weather is expected during these test periods today. The community will be notified when the tests have been completed.

To find out more about the Severe Weather Siren on campus visit: http://www.uwo.ca/weather_siren.html