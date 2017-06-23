LOGAN

Lynn Logan has been named Vice-President (Operations & Finance), effective June 22, Western University announced today.

Logan joined Western in 2006 and has served as the Associate Vice-President (Finance & Facilities) since 2013 and acting CFO, reporting to the President, since September 2016. In her new portfolio, Logan has overall responsibility for Financial, Hospitality, Retail and Campus Community Police Services, as well as Western’s Housing, Internal Audit, Legal Counsel, and Facilities Management & Capital Planning portfolios.

Logan’s portfolio encompasses more than 1,700 leaders and staff including oversight of Western’s financial activities of approximately $1 billion.

The Facilities Management responsibilities include the development, maintenance and daily operations of the 93 building that are on campus and $300 million of projects under construction.

“Lynn has provided outstanding leadership and financial oversight for Western for the past 12 years,” said Western President Amit Chakma. “We are delighted that she will bring her energy, experience and expertise to the larger Operations & Finance portfolio.”

Prior to joining Western, Logan was Vice-President, Finance and Corporate Services with St. Clair College of Applied Arts & Technology in Windsor, Ont., and has held leadership roles in the private sector. Logan, who is a CPA and CA, also has an MBA from the Ivey Business School and an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Windsor.

Logan currently chairs the United Way Elgin & Middlesex board, is a member of Western University Research Parks board, and past executive member and past chair of the University Committee of Ontario Financial Officers). In 2016, Logan received the Distinguished Leadership Award from her Ontario peers.

Logan follows Gitta Kulczycki, who left her post as Vice-President of Resources and Operations in October after more than a decade of service. Kulczycki accepted a position as Vice-President of Finance and Administration at the University of Alberta.