Mitchell Thom, a recently graduated MSc (Clinical Anatomy) and CMHR student, received the Langman Award for best podium presentation at the 2017 American Association of Anatomists conference. Thom’s abstract was selected as an award finalist out of more than 100 submissions.

He is only the second Western student to take home this award. His talk, relationships between radius anthropometrics and sex differences: A principal component analysis, used advanced statistical techniques to examine whether male and female radius anthropometrics change proportionally to each other with changes in overall size. This work has applications in the design of fracture fixation devices, distal radius implants, and musculoskeletal injury prevention and rehabilitation.

Thom was supervised by Dr. Timothy Burkhart, Lawson Health Research Institute, Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Kinesiology, and Surgery, and the abstract also included co-authors Dr. Emily Lalonde, Mechanical and Materials Engineering; Dr. Katherine Wilmore, Anatomy and Cell Biology; and PhD candidate Jacob Reeves, Mechanical and Materials Engineering.