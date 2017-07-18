This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Western neuroscientist Adrian Owen, along with some of his team from the Brain and Mind Institute, took on the best questions the Internet could muster during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit Tuesday afternoon.

Owen, author of Into the Gray Zone, who recently launched the world’s largest sleep-and-cognition study to help researchers learn the effects on our brains of sleep and sleep deprivation, tackled questions on everything from sleep patterns to psychedelic drugs.

Visit Reddit to see what you missed during the two-hour feature with Owen.

With more than 73 million unique visitors last month, Reddit is an online community where registered users vote submitted content up or down in popularity. One of the most visible features on the ‘front page of the Internet’ is IamA/AMA, where notable and/or interesting individuals answer direct questions from the community.

Although wildly popular online, IamA/AMA occasionally hits mainstream consciousness as when U.S. President Barack Obama sat for one while running for his second term or when Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield participated from the International Space Station.