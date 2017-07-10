OTTAWA – Four Western alumni were named among 99 new appointments to the Order of Canada, David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, recently announced. The list includes three Companions, 19 Officers and 77 Members.

The Western honourees included:

Joseph Arvay , BA’71 (Huron), LLB’74, named an Officer for his contributions as a prolific litigation lawyer in the field of public law, particularly on matters of civil rights;

, BA’71 (Huron), LLB’74, named an Officer for his contributions as a prolific litigation lawyer in the field of public law, particularly on matters of civil rights; Mary Eberts , BA’68, LLB’71, DCL’99, named an Officer for her visionary leadership as an advocate and litigator advancing equality and women’s rights;

, BA’68, LLB’71, DCL’99, named an Officer for her visionary leadership as an advocate and litigator advancing equality and women’s rights; Paul Mills , BESc’68, MESc’72, named a Member for his extensive contributions to Canadian folk music as a performer, engineer, producer and advocate; and

, BESc’68, MESc’72, named a Member for his extensive contributions to Canadian folk music as a performer, engineer, producer and advocate; and Sharon Walmsley, BSc’79, MD’83, named a Member for her advancement of HIV/AIDS research that has led to a broader understanding of the disease’s effects on women as well as to improved treatment options.

“I am delighted to recognize these new recipients of the Order of Canada on the 150th anniversary of Confederation,” Johnston said. “This July 1 also marked 50 years since the creation of the Order of Canada and the first-ever list of appointments, which was released a few days later. The individuals on today’s list, just like those appointed half a century ago, are truly inspiring as they have helped to build the smarter, more caring nation that we, as Canadians, are all so proud to call ‘home.’ Let us celebrate these remarkable individuals today and every day.”

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada, one of our country’s highest civilian honours, recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. Close to 7,000 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order.