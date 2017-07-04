The Western Conference on Science Education is looking to bring together passionate faculty, students and educational staff across disciplines to discuss and focus on improvements in post-secondary science education.

Although issues in Canadian science will be highlighted, the three-day conference (July 5-7) on campus welcomes colleagues working outside the country or outside the traditional disciplines of science. Participants are invited to think about how they would approach, ignore, engage or fear change in their practice as an educator.

Guest speakers include Joe Kim (McMaster University), Applied cognition in science education: Changing to evidence-based practices; Charles Henderson (Western Michigan University), Why is it so hard to implement change in higher education in Science?; and Annie Prud’homme-Genereaux (TELUS World of Science, Edmonton, AB), My change from academic to corporate science education.

For more a full list of speakers, panels and sessions, visit Western Conference on Science Education.