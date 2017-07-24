Weekly testing of Western’s Severe Weather Siren will occur at noon Wednesdays starting this week, Western officials announced today. Testing had been conducted at noon Fridays since the university activated its first siren in 2012.

Western has two weather sirens on campus – one atop the Social Sciences Building, one on the roof of Alumni Hall – to warn campus and surrounding community members of tornado warnings or imminent weather emergencies.

Check Western’s weather page whenever you are unsure as to weather conditions on campus and any related impact on operations.