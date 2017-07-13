For Grade 10 student Katelyn Wang of Richmond Hill, Ont., the last few months have been a whirlwind.

Wang won a gold medal in May at the Canada-Wide Science Fair for the portable device she created to minimize the spread of airborne viruses. She also stood out at DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Nashville, Tenn., and finished third in the principles of marketing category. She was also accepted into SHAD, joining 800 other top students from around the country.

Founded in 1980, SHAD immerses students in Grades 10-12 in an award-winning, one-month enrichment program focused on STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The students interact with university faculty and corporate leaders. As part of the program, students are challenged to come up with an original solution to a societal problem they learn about in the first week.

Wang, who is participating at SHAD Western, is excited about teaming up with other students just like her. “It is amazing to think about the many people who have been changed by SHAD and how many more will be touched by the program,” Wang said.

She added, “I definitely appreciate and value my new connection to SHAD, particularly in allowing me to work alongside peers who are passionate about positive change and making a difference in our world.”

SHAD is hosted at 13 universities from coast to coast to coast.

“I’ve seen the difference SHAD can make to help youth realize their potential,” said Tim Jackson, President and CEO of SHAD. “It is not only great for them as individuals; it’s great for the country as a whole.”

When the program ends on July 28, the students become part of a network of close to 16,000 alumni, including 32 Rhodes Scholars and leaders in many fields.