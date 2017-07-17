The Western community is mourning the death of Elizabeth Dessureault, 27, a Master of Professional Education student, who died Sunday, Feb. 25, after a nearly two-year battle with lung cancer. Family and friends hosted a celebration of her life in March.

On Tuesday, Western will lower the flag on University College in Dessureault’s honour.

A non-smoking, new-mom-to-be, Dessureault was diagnosed in April 2015 with advanced stage non-small cell adenocarcinoma lung cancer. She used her remaining time to share her story with others in hopes of changing the face of lung cancer. Thousands followed her story via her ‘From Lizzie’s Lungs’ blog and Facebook page.

She is survived by her husband, Dax, and son, Jack Louis; parents, Louis and Robyn (née Taylor) Denis; brother, Mathieu Denis (Kathleen); grandparents, Rudy and Denise Denis; mother- and father-in-law, Cindy and Roger Dessureault; and sister-in-law, Dominique (Jacob). She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bob and Rhonda Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider donations to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Centre, Lung Cancer Foundation ROS1 Initiative or the Chris Draft Family Foundation.

Western reminds its campus community that counselling services are always available to assist faculty, students and staff. Visit the Health and Wellness website for help today.