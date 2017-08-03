UPDATE. 12:05 p.m. Power has been restored across campus after an outage earlier today impacted parts of North London.

According to London Hydro, more than 1,300 customers in the North London and Masonville areas lost power around 11:15 a.m. today. Estimated restoration time for all customers is 12:45 p.m. today.

In case of emergencies, information and updates will follow on the university homepage, uwo.ca, and across its social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.

Campus impacted by power outage

11:28 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3

A widespread power outage is affecting North London, including large portions of the Western campus. Officials are assessing the impact and working towards a fix.

