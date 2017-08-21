More than 5,000 members of the London and Western communities gathered on University College Hill Monday afternoon to observe an historical solar eclipse that saw the moon cover roughly 75 per cent of the sun to eyes of local observers. Western’s Department of Physics and Astronomy and CPSX, along with the London Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada with support from the London Heritage Council and City of London, hosted the free and informative opportunity to observe the eclipse. The public had the chance to peek at the sun through telescopes with professional filters on the hill, or through provided safe-viewing eclipse glasses. Western’s Cronyn Observatory likewise offered viewing opportunities.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.