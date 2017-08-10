UPDATE. 11:55 a.m. Power has been restored to all areas of the Western campus after thousands of customers across North and West London were hit by a second widespread outage in a week. On campus, cooling capacity in buildings will return to full power over the course of the day. Some systems related to network connectivity may need to be reset.

Power outage on campus

9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10

Portions of the Western campus are currently experiencing a power disruption. This is part of a wider London event that is being managed by London Hydro. The outage could last as long as 2-3 hours. Updates to follow.

In case of emergencies, information and updates will follow on the university homepage, uwo.ca, and across its social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.