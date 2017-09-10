Two upper-year Western students are recovering in hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night when an automobile collision near campus spilled onto a nearby sidewalk.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Western and Sarnia roads, on the university’s southwest corner, resulting in one of the vehicles mounting the curb and striking two student pedestrians, according to London Police Service.

Both students were sent to hospital where they remain in stable condition, university officials said Saturday night.

Investigators ask that witnesses to the collision contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to Crime Stoppers of London, Elgin and Middlesex.