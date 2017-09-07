A new collective agreement between Western and the University of Western Ontario Staff Association (UWOSA) moved one step closer to being finalized after the bargaining unit’s membership approved the deal last week, university and union officials announced.

UWOSA is an independent union representing approximately 860 administrative and technical staff whose roles are diverse and spread across the campus community. Last week, UWOSA members voted in favour of the tentative deal reached Aug. 4.

UWOSA had been without a contract since June 30.

“On behalf of the negotiations team, we once again thank the membership for their overwhelming support during negotiations and towards the ratification of this agreement,” said Meg Perinpanayagam, UWOSA Acting President and part of the negotiations team.

“Western very much appreciates the outstanding work the negotiating team and executive did to reach this mutually beneficial agreement,” added Jane O’Brien, Western’s Associate Vice-President (Human Resources).

Earlier last month, PSAC Local 610, which represents Western’s teaching assistants and postdoctoral scholars, held three meetings for the ratification of a newly proposed tentative agreement affecting the university’s recently unionized postdocs. After the third session and in the presence of three postdocs as scrutineers, local CRO, and PSAC regional staff, the agreement was ratified.

UWOSA and Postdoctoral Associates tentative agreements must now be approved by Western’s Board of Governors, which is scheduled to meet next on Sept. 26. Details of the agreements will be released at that point.