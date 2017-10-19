World-renowned neurologist Dr. Vladimir Hachinski, who has transformed the understanding, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the two greatest threats to the brain – stroke and dementia – has been named one of six physicians to be inducted into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame. Hachinski helped pioneer acute stroke units, now the standard of care for stroke patients. A Distinguished University Professor of Neurology, Hachinski will be inducted in April 2018 at a ceremony held in association with the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry at the London Convention Centre. Established in 1994, the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame is a national charitable organization that fosters future generations of health professionals through the celebration of the country’s rich medical history, recognized individuals for their extraordinary contribution to improving the health of Canadians and people world-wide.