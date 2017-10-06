Sexuality. Identity. Disability. Bullying. Discrimination. Western is not shying away from these tough conversations. Sponsored by Western Alumni and the Faculty of Arts & Humanities, Walrus Talks Belonging will bring together the Western community on Oct. 17 at the London Music Hall, for eight speakers who explore what it really means to belong.

The Walrus Talks is a national series of events about Canada and its place in the world. Each event offers thoughtful, inspiring thinking from scholars, writers, performers, scientists, artists, and business leaders. This is the third year Western has partnered with Walrus Foundation a charitable non-profit with an educational mandate to support writers, artists, ideas, and debate on matters vital to Canadians. This is the event’s first year off campus.

“Western is not sitting outside the community,” says Michael Milde Dean, Faculty of Arts & Humanities. “We are embedded in it. This event will be a catalyst to start a conversation on what it means to belong in today’s society. We’d be really disappointed if the discussion ended there.”

This year’s lineup of speakers also includes: