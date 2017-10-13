Western issued the following information today regarding the potential impact on Western-Fanshawe Collaborative and Combined Programs during a potential faculty strike at Fanshawe College:

The union representing full time and partial load faculty at Fanshawe College has given notice that a strike action will start on Monday, Oct. 16. In the event that an agreement cannot be reached before that date and a strike occurs, all Fanshawe classes will be cancelled.

Faculty at Western University are not on strike. All courses offered by Western and taught by Western faculty members will continue as usual for students registered at Western in the Collaborative Nursing Program; the Music MRA; and the Faculty of Information and Media Studies (FIMS) MPI Combined Programs. Instructors will advise of changes, if any.

We understand that this situation may cause a great deal of stress for those affected and we will continue to keep you updated. Once the strike has ended, the collaborative and combined program administrators will develop a plan to assist the Fanshawe College site students.

You can also learn more about negotiations by visiting the College Employer Council website or the OPSEU website.

Students in the Collaborative Nursing Program can direct specific questions to:

Victoria Smye

Director, Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing

vsyme@uwo.ca

Thelma Riddell

Associate Director, Undergraduate Programs, Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing

triddel@uwo.ca

Students in the Combined Music MRA Program can direct specific questions to:

John Cuciurean

Associate Dean, Academic–UG programs, Don Wright Faculty of Music

jcuciure@uwo.ca

Students in the Combined FIMS MPI Program can direct specific questions to:

Susan Knabe

Associate Dean, Undergraduate Programs, Faculty of Information and Media Studies

sknabe@uwo.ca