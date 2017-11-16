This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was sweet revenge – a year in the making – for the Western Mustangs as they paid back the Laurier Golden Hawks for last year’s heartbreaking Yates Cup loss by taking care of business this past weekend at TD Stadium with a convincing 75-32 win to take the 110th Yates Cup. The win gives the Mustangs 31 Yates Cup titles, more than any other program in Ontario University Athletics (OUA) history, and is the team’s first Ontario title since defeating the Queen’s Gaels in 2013. Western now heads to Wolfville, N.S., Saturday (Nov. 18) to take on Acadia Axemen in the Uteck Bowl, with the winner off to the 53rd Vanier Cup at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field on Nov. 25.