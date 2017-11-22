Political Science professor Joanna Quinn has been named President-Elect of the College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists of the Royal Society of Canada (RSC), the organization announced Tuesday. Her two-year term as President of the College will begin in November 2018.

“It’s an honour to be asked to serve as President of The College,” Quinn said. “I look forward to working with Canada’s emerging intellectual leaders to connect College members in useful and innovative ways that showcase the depth and breadth of our collective research.”

The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists is Canada’s first national system of multidisciplinary recognition for the emerging generation of Canadian intellectual leadership. The Members of the College are scholars and artists, who, at an early stage in their career, have demonstrated a high level of achievement.

“We’re extremely proud of not only professor Quinn’s research at Western, which examines how societies acknowledge and cope with past crimes, but of her leadership within the College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists,” said John Capone, Vice-President (Research). “It comes at a time Western and the RSC alike are taking great strides to increase scholarly connections and promote excellence in research.”