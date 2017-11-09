Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry professor Moira Stewart recently received the Maurice Wood Award for Lifetime Contribution to Primary Care Research, given annually to honour a researcher who has made outstanding contributions to primary care research over the course of a lifetime.

An epidemiologist, Stewart has conducted research on primary care health services and communication between patients and health professionals for the past 39 years. As director of the Centre for Studies in Family Medicine at Western, she led an interdisciplinary team of researchers in areas of family medicine, nursing, social work, psychology and epidemiology. In 2012, she received a Distinguished University Professorship to recognize her service, teaching and research career at Western.

Stewart is best known for her collaborative work on developing the concept of the patient-centered clinical method and her leadership of the research program which created measures and studied the benefits of the method. A dozen books were co-authored or edited on the concepts, education principles, research results and application of the patient-centered clinical method.